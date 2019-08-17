In Pics: Taking a Sneak Peek into 13 Reasons Why Season 3, Find Out Who Killed Bryce Walker?

Based on the book by Jay Asher of the same name, the first season of 13 Reasons Why follows the suicide of a high-school teenage girl, Hannah Baker played by Katherine Langford. She leaves behind 13 audio recordings on cassette taped that talk about the reasons she killed herself.

Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of Hannah's death and the start of our characters' complicated journeys toward healing and recovery. Hannah’s parents file a lawsuit against Liberty High School and everybody prepares to go on trial, but somebody is stopping at nothing to keep the truth surrounding Hannah's death concealed. A series of ominous Polaroids lead one of the recipients of tapes Clay Jenson (Dylan Minnette) and his classmates to uncover a sickening secret and a conspiracy to cover it up.

The riveting third season of 13 Reasons Why raises the stakes after a tragedy is averted at Liberty High’s Spring Fling. But before they could recover from the tragedy they are struck with the news of Hanna's abuser Bryce Walker's (Justin Prentice) murder after the night of Homecoming game. The secrets at Liberty High run deep, and in the aftermath of the Homecoming game, all of the friends have something to hide.

As the mystery of his death engulfs the town, there are numerous suspects in focus. The third season brings a lot of questions. Everyone had a reason to want Bryce dead. But who actually went through with it? Were any of them truly capable of murder? Who is the new girl Ani? Detective Standall is determined to get to the truth, but with a web of secrets and lies this tangled, will anyone be found guilty?

With 13 Reasons Why season 3 days away from its release, take an exclusive sneak-peek into Liberty High with News18:

13 Reasons Why returns with season 3 on Netflix this August 23, 2019.

Season 3 will introduce Grace Saif as Ani. Whereas, Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen, Brandon Flynn as Justin Foley, Justin Prentice as Bryce Walker, Alisha Boe as Jessica Davis, Christian Navarro as Tony Padilla, Ross Butler as Zach Dempsey, and Timothy Granaderos as Montgomery de la Cruz among others will reprise their roles from season 1 and 2.

