In Pics: Taylor Swift's Holiday-themed Birthday Party with Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively
Taylor Swift celebrated her 30th birthday on December 13 with Hollywood friends including Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Camila Cabello, Gigi Hadid, Martha Hunt and others.
Singer Taylor Swift celebrated her 30th birthday and the holiday season together. The singer celebrated her milestone birthday on Friday. She first took the stage at the Z100 Jingle Ball for a set featuring some of her hits and her new holiday track, "Christmas tree farm", and then threw a festive gathering with some of her friends, reports etonline.com.
"Happy birthday but make it Santa," Swift captioned a slideshow from her Christmas-themed birthday photo booth, where she snapped shots with friends like Camila Cabello, Halsey, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Gigi Hadid.
View this post on Instagram
Honestly spending my 30th with the fans who have made my life what it is at jingle ball, then throwing the most aggressive holiday party known to womankind... I just.. seriously feel so lucky for you all and will spend forever trying to find ways to say thank you. *cries in Christmas tree*
"Honestly, spending my 30th with the fans who have made my life what it is at jingle ball, then throwing the most aggressive holiday party known to womankind... I just.. seriously feel so lucky for you all and will spend forever trying to find ways to say thank you. *cries in Christmas tree*," Swift captioned another series of photos.
She also showed off her birthday cake on her Instagram Story, blowing out the candles and marvelling at the decorations, which included fondant recreations of her cats, Meredith, Olivia and Benjamin. "Fur real guys this was my cake."
