In Pics: Telugu Actor Nithiin and Fiancee Shalini's Mehendi Function was a Glamorous Affair

Telugu actor Nithiin and fiancee Shalini Kandukuri's mehendi function turned out to be a dazzling affair ahead of their wedding on July 26. Tollywood bigwigs Pawan Kalyan, director Trivikram Srinivas and China Babu were among the guests.

Nithiin wore a blue kurta for the pre-wedding function. Shalini chose a red lehenga with a diamond neckpiece. Sharing the photos, deisgner Neeraj Kona wrote, "Sucker for ❤️ Ms.Pellikoothuru @shalinikandukuri #NiSh"

The 'Pelli Koduku' ceremony is performed to purify the groom with holy ingredients and to prepare him for the wedding

Nithiin shared a photo with Pawan Kalyan, director Trivikram Srinivas and China Babu and said, "A Big BIGGGG thanku from the bottom of my heart to our POWERSTAR and TRIVIKAM garu and ChinaBabu garu for comin over and blessin me today on my pellikoduku func!! Really means a lot to me (sic)."

Fan clubs have been sharing photos of the couple from the ceremony.

Nithiin got engaged to his Shalini in Hyderabad on Wednesday morning. The 37-year-old actor shared a picture from the pre-wedding celebration where he can be seen exchanging rings with Shalini in the presence of family members.

They are all set to get hitched on July 26 at Falaknuma Palace hotel in Hyderabad. The wedding will reportedly be a close-knit affair with only close friends and relatives of the couple in attendance owing to social distancing norms.