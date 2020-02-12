In Pics: The Creative Genius of Fashion Designer Wendell Rodricks
Wendell Rodricks was known for creating designs that brought together the traditional with the relaxed Goan vibe.
Popular fashion designer Wendell Rodricks has passed away at the age of 59.
"Deeply saddened to hear about the sudden demise of my very good friend and designer, Wendell Rodricks. His excellency in his work & skills are irreplaceable & shall always be cherished. We will truly miss him. My heartfelt condolences to his family & dear ones," Goa's Health Minister Vishwajit Rane tweeted.
Rodricks was known for creating designs that brought together the traditional with the relaxed Goan vibe. He was a Padma Shri awardee and a published writer with books such as 'Moda Goa - History and Style', his memoir 'The Green Room' and 'Poskem: Goans in the Shadows'.
He was also passionate about setting up Moda Goa Museum, which is dedicated to the history of Goan costumes. Rodricks was overseeing the ongoing work. A well-known gay activist, Rodricks was married to Jerome Marrel.
Here are some pictures of his creative genius:
View this post on Instagram
A beautiful, stunning red for all seasons - From our Classics on the eShop. . #WendellRodricks #SchulenFernandesforWendellRodricks #WendellRodricksDesignSpace #womenswear #classics #slowmade #easychic #shoponline #eshopsuk #fluidfashion #styleoverfashion #fashionover30 #fashionforward #wearthisnext #bosslady ##classicfashion
View this post on Instagram
Layered dualities of light and dark, still form and fluidity. The Yin-Yang Collection A/W2019. eShop link in bio. #WendellRodricks #SchulenFernandesforWendellRodricks #YinYangCollection #weddingfashion #eveningwear #sustainableclothing #slowfashionindia #madeingoa #lookatthatflow #glowupseason #newcollection #eshop #StyleoverFashion #HandmadeFashion #SustainableLuxury #FluidStyle #MonochromFashion #lookbookfashion #style2020 #stylebook #fashion2020 #modernminimalism
View this post on Instagram
What a grand finale. The stars, the designers, the models, the choreography, the models, the styling, the set, visuals, sound, lights, action. The energy went through the tent. Bravo all. @fdciofficial @anuahuja1 @gautamkalraindia @ambika_pillai @schulen.fernandes.official @anamikakhanna.in @rajeshpratapsinghworks @manisharorafashion @wendellrodricks @team_kangana_ranaut @sonamkapoor
View this post on Instagram
An asymmetric hem and signature white, makes for a classic Wendell Rodricks dress. Shop the look at the eShop. #WendellRodricks #SchulenFernandesforWendellRodricks #WendellRodricksDesignSpace #minimal #ethical #ethicalhandloom #ethicalwear #munducotton #shopsustainable #minimalstyle #styleover40 #fashionover30 #wrapdress #slowmade #ethicalfashion #timlessfashion #wearthisnext #styleoverfashion #eshopping #handloom
View this post on Instagram
Miss Diva contestants draped in LIVA fluid gowns by Schulen Fernandes for Wendell Rodricks . #SchulenFernandesforWendellRodricks #WendellRodricks #MissDiva2020 #livafabrics #LivaMissDiva2020 #signaturewhitesbywendell #resortluxe #minimalstyle #eveningwear #weddinggown #bridal
View this post on Instagram
This collection is our most versatile yet! Right: Hand knitted mini dress in Fuschia with a pop of blue worn under a sheer grey boxy Over Shirt. Left: This White three panel top makes for the perfect swimwear cover-up and transforms from day to evening, effortlessly. Model also wears our colour blocked knotty swim suit. Shop the WOW collection before it's too late! eShop link in bio. #wendellrodricks #schulenfernandesforwendellrodricks #QuirkyOutfit #WOWFactor #WOWCollection #ColorPop #VibrantColors #QuirkyAccessories #colorblocked #CocktailOutfit #onlineshopping #onlineboutique #cocktaildress #eveningwear #resortstyle #resortfashion #ResortLuxe #madeingoa #GoaIndia #OnlineStore #Eshop #NowOnline #SlowFashion
View this post on Instagram
Our signature Trapezoid dress in crinkle sheer. Worn by @kyra_pais and Photographed by @rafique_sayed Head over to our eShop to add some dramatic resort style to your closet! #wendellrodricks #schulenfernandesforwendellrodricks #signaturewhitesbywendell #whites #classics #whitedress #onlineshopping #onlineboutique #BreathableWhites #CocktailWear #eveningwear #PartyReady #FestiveReady #resortstyle #resortfashion #madeingoa #GoaIndia #OnlineStore #Eshop #NowOnline #designeronline #SlowFashion #ShopAffordable #MadeinGoa
