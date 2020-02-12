Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

In Pics: The Creative Genius of Fashion Designer Wendell Rodricks

Wendell Rodricks was known for creating designs that brought together the traditional with the relaxed Goan vibe.

News18.com

Updated:February 12, 2020, 8:35 PM IST
In Pics: The Creative Genius of Fashion Designer Wendell Rodricks
Wendell Rodricks was known for creating designs that brought together the traditional with the relaxed Goan vibe.

Popular fashion designer Wendell Rodricks has passed away at the age of 59.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the sudden demise of my very good friend and designer, Wendell Rodricks. His excellency in his work & skills are irreplaceable & shall always be cherished. We will truly miss him. My heartfelt condolences to his family & dear ones," Goa's Health Minister Vishwajit Rane tweeted.

Rodricks was known for creating designs that brought together the traditional with the relaxed Goan vibe. He was a Padma Shri awardee and a published writer with books such as 'Moda Goa - History and Style', his memoir 'The Green Room' and 'Poskem: Goans in the Shadows'.

He was also passionate about setting up Moda Goa Museum, which is dedicated to the history of Goan costumes. Rodricks was overseeing the ongoing work. A well-known gay activist, Rodricks was married to Jerome Marrel.

Here are some pictures of his creative genius:

View this post on Instagram

This collection is our most versatile yet! Right: Hand knitted mini dress in Fuschia with a pop of blue worn under a sheer grey boxy Over Shirt. Left: This White three panel top makes for the perfect swimwear cover-up and transforms from day to evening, effortlessly. Model also wears our colour blocked knotty swim suit. Shop the WOW collection before it's too late! eShop link in bio. #wendellrodricks #schulenfernandesforwendellrodricks #QuirkyOutfit #WOWFactor #WOWCollection #ColorPop #VibrantColors #QuirkyAccessories #colorblocked #CocktailOutfit #onlineshopping #onlineboutique #cocktaildress #eveningwear #resortstyle #resortfashion #ResortLuxe #madeingoa #GoaIndia #OnlineStore #Eshop #NowOnline #SlowFashion

A post shared by Wendell Rodricks (@wendellrodricksdesignspace) on

