In Pics: Throwback to the Time When Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan Made Heads Turn at a Wedding

Interior designer Gauri Khan has shared her throwback moment on social media to recall the days gone by. The picture shared by Gauri is a trip down memory lane as it contains an evident change over 13 years. Gauri remembers what she looked like in 2007.

Gauri took to her Instagram stories to repost the picture shared by one of her fan clubs. The film producer is seen wearing a light coloured top that gathers at the waist. The diva opted for a blue coloured printed skirt to team it up with. Gauri is seen carrying a tan brown purse matching with her knee length leather boots. She has styled her tresses with blonde highlights in half up-do with the rest left open in waves.

Gauri simply tagged the fan club post on her story and wrote, “Oh! I remember this look." A few more posts were shared by the fan club on Instagram where we also see Gauri accompanied by her superstar husband, Shah Rukh Khan. The pictures show Gauri in the same look and reveal that they were clicked in 2007 during Vikram Chatwal’s wedding.

Gauri with Shah Rukh Khan and their kids, Suhana, AbRam and Aryan are in Dubai where the Indian Premier League 2020 is underway. The family was seen cheering from the stands for Kolkata Knight Riders, co-owned by SRK. However, the IPL campaign for the KKR has ended after Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Mumbai Indians. The SRH winning meant that they will take the fourth spot, knocking off KKR from the playoffs.

The family celebrated King Khan’s birthday in Dubai. Shah Rukh’s close friends including Karan Johar were also present at the party. The grand bash saw the tall towering Burj Khalifa light up to mark the birthday of King of Bollywood.

Shah Rukh shared a picture on Instagram where he is posing against a lit up Burj Khalifa that has the text, “Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan” displayed on it.