In Pics: Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal Make Their 'Life-long Love' Official in Lavish Wedding

Varun Dhawan tied the knot with fashion designer Natasha Dalal on Sunday evening at Alibaug's luxurious resort The Mansion House in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends. Pictures from the lavish Bollywood wedding show the happy bride and groom posing for the cameras after the ceremony. Several high-profile guests and friends of the filmi family were also spotted attending the do.

Picture credit: Viral Bhayani[/caption]

The couple opted for colour-coordinated heavily embellished Indian attires in beige for their special day. While Dalal wore a lehenga and kept her hair, make-up and jewellery minimal, Dhawan chose a sherwani with a silver-blue stole and matching mojari to complete his look.

Picture credit: Viral Bhayani[/caption]

Varun himself shared two photographs from the wedding ceremony on his Instagram account. "Life long love just became official," he captioned the pictures.

Soon after the couple exchanged the wedding vows, media persons present outside the wedding venue were treated with sweets. Dhawan and Dalal also posed for the photographs present at the resort.

Picture credit: Viral Bhayani[/caption]

Picture credit: Viral Bhayani[/caption]

The two families were taking utmost care in ensuring the couple's privacy and have stationed a team of bodyguards outside the venue. Apparently, the staff members at the venue were ordered to avoid using cell phones when they are inside the premises.