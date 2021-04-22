In Pics: Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta Look Royal at Their Pre-wedding Festivities

The pre-wedding festivities of Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta kick-started on Wednesday in Hyderabad with a mehendi ceremony. Jwala Gutta took to Instagram stories to give us a glimpse of how her mehendi ceremony was. She also flaunted her big diamond ring with henna in her hand. Jwala shared a picture with her mother and the rest of the guests.

For the mehendi, the badminton star opted for a orange and yellow pattu saree and was all smiles as she posed for clicks with mehendi on her hands. For the haldi, that saw all her loved ones dunk her in water after applying haldi, she opted for a yellow saree and later switched to an embroidered lehenga in the same colour. Dressed in a white lehenga, Jwala even posed for a few clicks with beau Vishnu, who was recently seen in Aranya, reported a website.

Earlier this month, Vishnu and Jwala took to social media to announce to fans that they will soon tie the knot in an intimate ceremony. Their statement read, “With the blessing of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing the news of our marriage, in a private affair in presence of near & dear - We are getting married. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon is over the years and seek blessings as we embark on this journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness.” (sic)

