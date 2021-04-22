movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»Movies»In Pics: Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta Look Royal at Their Pre-wedding Festivities
1-MIN READ

In Pics: Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta Look Royal at Their Pre-wedding Festivities

Jwala Gutta with Vishnu Vishal

Jwala Gutta with Vishnu Vishal

At her mehendi ceremony, Jwala Gutta opted for a yellow saree and later switched to an embroidered lehenga in the same colour.

The pre-wedding festivities of Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta kick-started on Wednesday in Hyderabad with a mehendi ceremony. Jwala Gutta took to Instagram stories to give us a glimpse of how her mehendi ceremony was. She also flaunted her big diamond ring with henna in her hand. Jwala shared a picture with her mother and the rest of the guests.

For the mehendi, the badminton star opted for a orange and yellow pattu saree and was all smiles as she posed for clicks with mehendi on her hands. For the haldi, that saw all her loved ones dunk her in water after applying haldi, she opted for a yellow saree and later switched to an embroidered lehenga in the same colour. Dressed in a white lehenga, Jwala even posed for a few clicks with beau Vishnu, who was recently seen in Aranya, reported a website.

RELATED NEWS

Earlier this month, Vishnu and Jwala took to social media to announce to fans that they will soon tie the knot in an intimate ceremony. Their statement read, “With the blessing of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing the news of our marriage, in a private affair in presence of near & dear - We are getting married. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon is over the years and seek blessings as we embark on this journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness.” (sic)

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags
first published:April 22, 2021, 13:41 IST