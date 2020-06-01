MOVIES

1-MIN READ

In Pics: Wajid Khan's Brother Sajid And Family Bid Tearful Adieu To Music Composer

Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani

Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani

Music composer and singer Wajid Khan was buried on Monday at the Versova Kabrastan in Mumbai. The funeral was attended by his brother Sajid Khan and actor Aditya Pancholi.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 1, 2020, 2:54 PM IST
Music composer Wajid Khan was laid to rest at Versova cemetery with close friends and family members in attendance.

Wajid's brother Sajid Khan, Bollywood actor Aditya Pancholi and celebrity hairstylist Aalim Khan were present at the funeral.

Wajid, one half of the composer duo Sajid-Wajid, died in wee hours of Monday in a city hospital due to coronavirus. The 42-year-old musician had underlying kidney issues.

"He died of a cardiac arrest," Wajid's brother Sajid told PTI while confirming that the composer had tested positive for COVID-19.

Wajid Khan Funeral (1)

Wajid Khan Funeral (6)

Wajid Khan Funeral (4)

"He was buried around 1 PM. Because of the lockdown and COVID issue, only 20 people were allowed for the funeral. There was police security and barricades in place. Only close family, including brother Sajid and friends from the industry were present," sources told PTI.

Sajid-Wajid made their Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's 1998 movie Jab Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kyaa and went on to work on actor's various films including Garv, Tere Naam, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Partner, Veer and the popular Dabangg franchise.

Wajid also did playback for Salman in chartbusters like Mera He Jalwaa, Fevicol Se and for Akshay in Chinta Ta Ta Chita Chita from the film Rowdy Rathore, among others.

He recently co-composed Salman Khan's songs Pyaar Karona and Bhai Bhai, which the actor released on his YouTube channel.


