MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

In Pics: When Kangana Ranaut Took a two-month Vacation to Europe

In Pics: When Kangana Ranaut Took a two-month Vacation to Europe

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has been keeping her spirits high with her productive activities amid lockdown in Manali with family.

Share this:

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's team has recently dropped a slew of nostalgic images of Kangana from over a decade ago.

The caption of the post revealed that the clicks are from back in the year 2008 when the Queen actress was travelling around Europe. The actress looks really happy during her trip while she learnt about art-history and wines. In the throwback, we see a rather young Kangana posing for the shutterbugs with some momentous sites of the continent in the background.

The post was captioned as, “Major #Throwback check: Wanderlust Kangana. Sundays are for reminiscing about those carefree days, till we can travel again (sic.)”

Meanwhile, the actress has been keeping her spirits high with her productive activities amid lockdown in Manali with family. Kangana’s team keep her fans updated with her indoor activities during the quarantine through Instagram.

Recently, a picture of the actress working out with her fitness coach, Siddhartha Singh while training was shared with her fans. Her team captioned the image as,“#KanganaRanaut goes Loco with her workout!! #WeekendVibes”.

Apart from that, she was seen speaking to her fans in a video uploaded on the photo-sharing platform. Kangana asserted while staying at home people can upgrade their skills through online courses just like her.

“Kangana believes that learning should never stop. She uses this phase to be at the top of her game professionally. Hear from her directly, how is she enhancing her skill-sets during this #quarantine(sic.)”

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    20,835

    +658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    27,892

    +975*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    6,185

    +271*  

  • Total DEATHS

    872

    +46*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 27 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres