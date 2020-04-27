In Pics: When Kangana Ranaut Took a two-month Vacation to Europe

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's team has recently dropped a slew of nostalgic images of Kangana from over a decade ago.

The caption of the post revealed that the clicks are from back in the year 2008 when the Queen actress was travelling around Europe. The actress looks really happy during her trip while she learnt about art-history and wines. In the throwback, we see a rather young Kangana posing for the shutterbugs with some momentous sites of the continent in the background.

The post was captioned as, “Major #Throwback check: Wanderlust Kangana. Sundays are for reminiscing about those carefree days, till we can travel again (sic.)”

Meanwhile, the actress has been keeping her spirits high with her productive activities amid lockdown in Manali with family. Kangana’s team keep her fans updated with her indoor activities during the quarantine through Instagram.

Recently, a picture of the actress working out with her fitness coach, Siddhartha Singh while training was shared with her fans. Her team captioned the image as,“#KanganaRanaut goes Loco with her workout!! #WeekendVibes”.

Apart from that, she was seen speaking to her fans in a video uploaded on the photo-sharing platform. Kangana asserted while staying at home people can upgrade their skills through online courses just like her.

“Kangana believes that learning should never stop. She uses this phase to be at the top of her game professionally. Hear from her directly, how is she enhancing her skill-sets during this #quarantine(sic.)”

