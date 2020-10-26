In Pics: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin Khan Gets an Amazing Birthday Surprise from Family

Television actor Mohsin Khan, famous for his role as Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, turns 29 on October 26. Amidst the pandemic, the star had a quaint midnight celebration with his family. Mohsin has a huge fan base, thanks his roles in shows like Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Dream Girl, and most popular, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH). The actor is quite active on his Instagram and he took to the stories feature to share his birthday celebration with his 1.8 million followers.

In the first photo, a huge ‘Happy Birthday’ balloon banner is hung on the wall amidst a collection of birthday décor. Mohsin captioned it as, “A glimpse of the surprise my khandaan planned.” In the next picture, he is standing next to his brother, Sajjad Khan. The two are dressed in their pyjamas, with Mohsin in a pair of plaid bottoms with a baby-pink T-shirt. The two are clearly in a very casual, homely mode with their messy hair and calm smiles. In the following picture, Mohsin stands in the centre of the frame while the rest of his family flanks him on both sides.

He shared a video of him holding the cake as he cuts it and thanked his fans for making #HappybirthdayMohsinKhan trend on Twitter. He can also be seen video calling in the later stories. With his cell phone on a tripod, he chats with all the friends and closed ones who couldn’t be there. He even sings ‘happy birthday to me.’ He also shared screenshots of various friends and celebrity who wished him on the app and thanked them.

While the images are available on his Stories, they disappear after 24 hours. A fan account compiled all the images in regular posts so that fans can see them forever, and not just for 24 hours. The account’s name is reminiscent of the rumoured relationship between Mohsin and his co-star, Shivangi Joshi, who plays his wife Naira on YRKKH. Their chemistry is much loved by fans and they are known as “Shivin” as a combination both their names.