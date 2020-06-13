In Picture: Kareena Kapoor Khan Then And Now

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most stunning actresses in Bollywood. Ever since her Instagram debut, her childhood photos have been surfacing on social media. And today, we stumbled upon one such adorable picture of the actress.

In the two-sided image, we see a baby Kareena with her hands up in the air giving adorable expressions to the camera. To the right, we see the grown up diva flaunting her signature pout.

Check it out here:

Soon after the Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham actress debuted on social media, she shared a post with her 3 Idiots co-star, Aamir Khan. In the photo, Aamir is seen clutching a pillow and snoozing while Kareena clicks a selfie.

Kareena was last seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium, wherein she essayed a cop’s character. The film also featured Irrfan, Deepak Dobriyal, Radhika Madan and Dimple Kapadia.

Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The film, directed by Advait Chandan, is the Indian adaptation of 1994 Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks in the lead role. The film jointly bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures also stars Mona Singh in an important role.

She also has Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht in her kitty. Takht's ensemble cast also includes Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.