In Post Wedding Shoot, Gauahar Khan Lifts Hubby Zaid Darbar in Her Arms, See Pic

Newlyweds Gauahar Khan and Zaid are giving fans some major couple goals. The couple, which enjoys quite a fan following on Instagram have been sharing some quirky pictures from their fairytale wedding and fans can't stop gushing over them

Tuesday, the two shared pictures from their recent post-wedding photoshoot, and both Gauahar and Zaid look stunning, to say the least. In one of the pictures, Gauahar was also seen lifting Zaid in her arms. "In The Good , In The Bad. In weakness and In Strength," they captioned their posts.

In another adorable post, the duo shared pictures of themselves wearing "Hubby and Wifey" t-shirt. Take a look:

Gauahar Khan got married to beau Zaid Darbar on Christmas Day, and the couple shared photographs of the wedding on their verified Instagram accounts. "Qubool Hai," they wrote as caption, and fans showered love and blessings.

Gauahar and Zaid chose to twin with their wedding outfit colour. While Gauahar wore a heavily embroidered ivory-hued Sharara along with traditional bridal jewellery, Zaid chose a sherwani and churidar in the same colour.

Gauahar and Zaid recently announced their wedding date on social media and kept fans updated with photographs of their preparations as well as their lockdown love story.

Their relationship blossomed during lockdown period. They started out as friends and went on grocery shopping, and fell in love while exchanging texts, and enjoyed dates.