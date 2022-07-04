In Pune, Web Series Actress Booked For Ruckus at Hotel, Biting Female Constable

A web-series actress has been arrested for assaulting a female constable in Pune, Maharashtra. Maharashtra police said that the 28-year-old actress from Karnataka is living in Andheri, Maharashtra. She is known for playing lead roles in multiple web series.

The actress had come to Pune for work purposes. She booked a hotel room for herself but later got in a fight with the hotel staff saying that the room was not comfortable enough and she wanted her money back.

In this regard, the hotel staff lodged a complaint with the police, who rushed to the scene. According to police, the actress also had an argument with the police and bit a female constable named Parveen Shaikh on her hand.

The police have registered the case against her under sections 353 (causing disturbance in government work), 332, 427, and 504 of the Indian Penal Code. Sub-inspector Manjusha Muluk is investigating the case.

Previously, in 2021, actor Karan Mehra was arrested for allegedly manhandling and hurting his wife. He was granted bail in the morning. He was brought before a magistrate court in Borivali.

As per Goregaon police, Mehra’s wife and actress Nisha Rawal approached them to lodge an FIR under Sections 336 (act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) and 337 (causing hurt) of the IPC. According to the complaint, the couple got into a brawl at their residence and the actor pushed his wife in a fit of rage.

The couple has been married for the last eight years and has a four-year-old son. Mehra is known for appearing on TV reality shows along with his wife. He garnered much fame from his role in the hit TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. His wife Rawal was last seen in the TV show Shaadi Mubarak.

