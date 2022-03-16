In Q&A, Vidya Balan's Witty Replies to Questions About Her Weight, Age and Hot Photoshoot

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan carved a niche for herself very early in her career with the choice of her films and acting. The Dirty Picture actor is also pro at giving witty replies to questions asked by fans. She showed her brilliant sense of humour in a recent ask me anything session on Instagram.

During the Q&A, the actor was also asked a question about her weight, to shame her. Vidya chose to reply without getting infuriated. She shared a sketch of a woman lying on the floor. The woman is holding a weighing machine in the air with her legs. Vidya wrote in the caption that this is the correct way of weighing yourself. She further wrote that she was doing it wrong all the years.

Nasty questions didn’t stop there. Vidya was asked why she was not doing any hot photoshoots. She shared a photo of her drenched in sweat and wrote that she was shooting in very hot weather, so it could be called a hot photoshoot.

The sherni actor also replied to a question about her favourite yoga pose. Sharing a meme featuring a cat, she wrote that Savasana is the reason she goes for yoga.

Vidya was also asked questions regarding her age. She replied that her age can be googled. When asked about Alia Bhatt’s performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Vidya wrote that she loved her performance in the film.

Next, Vidya will be seen in Jalsa, which will be released on Amazon Prime on March 18. Jalsa has been directed by Suresh Triveni. Manav Kaul, Shefali Shah, Iqbal Khan, Shrikant Yadav and others are part of this film.

Jalsa has been bankrolled by Abundantia Entertainment and T Series Films. Jalsa narrates the story of an 18-year-old girl who becomes victim to a hit and run case. Her mother, a journalist and cop all get caught in an ethical dilemma.

