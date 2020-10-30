In Quirky Birthday Post, Suhana Khan Asks Ananya Panday to 'Teach' Her How Not to Get 'Rejected'

Ananya Panday turns 22 today and her friends and fans have showered her with birthday wishes and love. Among so many wishes, the most quirky one that has grabbed the eyeballs is from her BFF Suhana Khan. Suhana wished the actor by sharing interesting throwback video featuring Suhana, Ananya, Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana’s little brother AbRam Khan.

As the video opens, we see all four gearing up for a game called ‘Put your finger down - Clown addition’ where the first question was put a finger down if you have ever been rejected. Surprisingly, every put their finger down except Ananya. Referring to the same, Suhana mischievously wrote, “When the 7 year olds been rejected but the 22 year old hasn’t. Teach us ur way pls @ananyapanday”.

Ananya too posted the same video in her own Instagram Stories and wrote, “Hehe my faves! I love you Sue”.

Ananya also shared a picture of herself while enjoying the fresh breezy wind and wrote, “what 22 feels like already - warm and fuzzy. ️ thank you for all the love, good vibes and blessings ** * I’m forever grateful, I wish I could give everyone the tightest hug *** ”.

Ananya’s father Chunky Panday also took to Instagram to wish her a happy birthday. He shared an adorable picture of the father-daughter duo and wrote, “Happy happy happy happy birthday."

Ananya ,who made her acting debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2 in 2019, alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria is busy in shooting for her next project. The film is a Shakun Batra’s directorial and also features Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also has the film with Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda in her pipeline.

Ananya was recently seen in Khaali Peeli with Ishan Khattar. The film was released on October 2 on OTT platform ZEE 5.