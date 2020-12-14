In Quirky Post, Varun Dhawan Offers Fans Glimpse of How He Might Look When He Grows Old

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan is known for his quirky posts on social media. On Monday, the actor offered fans a glimpse of how he might look when he grows old with a quirky post on social media. Varun shared three photos on his verified Instagram account that show him as a young boy, in his current age, and as an old man with salt and pepper beard and grey hair, a look he created using photo-editing apps.

He captioned the collage with a touch of humour. "Life in isolation. Swipe right to see me age," he wrote. The actor was referring to the fact that he recently tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently living in isolation. Varun tested positive while shooting for his upcoming film "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" in Chandigarh.

His co-star Neetu Kapoor and the film's director Raj Mehta also tested positive during the outdoor stint. Kapoor's daughter Riddhima later informed netizens that the senior actress has tested negative and is better.

Currently, the actor is gearing up for his upcoming film Coolie No 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan. Sara and Varun will be seen for the first together on the OTT screens this Christmas. Coolie No 1 is a remake of the 1995 hit starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The movie is directed by Varun's father David Dhawan.

The new film, also featuring ace comedians Jaaved Jaaferi, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever, is the 45th directorial venture of David Dhawan.