In Ramachari, Charulatha Confesses Love For Male Protagonist But Tragedy Follows

Rmachari is one of the most-watched daily soaps on Kannada television. It narrates the gripping story of Ramachari, who belongs to a middle-class Kannada family. He falls in love with Charulatha, who comes from an affluent background.

Charulatha and Ramachari were embroiled in a dispute initially, but things changed once he saved her life. She fell in love with Ramachari and decided to express her feelings for him. Ramachari was on cloud nine after receiving this proposal. However, before he could react, he received a phone call from home. The caller informed him about the devastating tragedy of his sister-in-law Aparna’s death.

Ramachari was shocked beyond words to hear this news and rushed home to be with his family at this crucial juncture. Charulatha was also grief-stricken after she got to know about this tragedy. She left no stone unturned for the arrangements of this proposal, so it could be one of the best days of Ramachari’s life. However, it could not come to fruition because of Ramachari’s sister-in-law’s demise.

On the other hand, Ramachari is shattered on hearing about Aparna’s passing away. He has tried every effort to save her sister-in-law, after reading about her cancer reports. He was even ready to donate his body organs, had it been required, to save Aparna’s life. Despite their sincere efforts, he was unable to save her life. Viewers are now eager to see what effect this devastating tragedy has on Ramachari’s personal life and his equation with Charulatha.

With a poignant storyline, Ramachari bagged the top slot in the TRP charts of Kannada television some time back. Exemplary performances by the cast, including actors like Rithvik Krupakar, Radhika Shravanth, Mouna Guddemane and others, also make the serial a must-watch among the audience.

Ramachari is aired on Colors Kannada from Monday to Friday at 9 PM. The lead pair, Rithvik (Ramachari) and Mouna (Charulatha) have catapulted to fame with this serial. Due to this popularity, Rithvik was also roped in for playing the cameo role of the priest in another serial Kannadathi.

