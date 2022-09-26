In Rendu Raaja song, Makers Give a Glimpse of Dhanush’s Dual Roles in Naane Varuvean

Dhanush’s much-awaited Tamil film Naane Varuvean is just a few days away from its release. Ardent fans of the actor are every bit excited to see Dhanush in this psychological action thriller film, which is set to release on September 19. Now, the makers have released yet another single, titled Rendu Raaja, ahead of the film’s release. The song is penned by none other than Dhanush himself while its music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. This upbeat number explores the dual roles of the actor.

Rendu Raaja has struck a chord with the audience owing to its pumping background score. Dhanush and Yuvan’s reverberating vocals are also one of the highlights of this Tamil song. Rendu Raaja is trending at number 4 on Youtube Music within 3 days of its release. Its lyrical video has garnered more than 47 Lakh views on YouTube so far.

Netizens are overjoyed with the release of Rendu Raaja. A user wrote that Dhanush never disappoints with his lyrics. Another lavished music composer Yuvan with praise. One of the users also compared Rendu Raaja with the popular song Innum Oru Iravu. Innum Oru Iravu was from the 2007 Tamil film Kattradhu Thamizh.

In addition to this song, another musical number from Naane Varuvean, titled Veera Soora, also won the audience’s hearts. Sung by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the lyrics of the song have been penned by Selvaraghavan.

Naane Varuvean’s teaser also piqued netizens’ excitement about the upcoming film. The audience got a glimpse of two characters in this teaser, a family man and a psychopath. The almost two-minute teaser promised an edge-of-the-seat thriller. Fans were left impressed with the background score of the teaser. A user also wrote that Naane Varuvean will be the recipient of the National Film Award. Another was impressed with actor K Selvaraghavan’s entry shot in the teaser.

It remains to be seen whether Naane Varuvean will perform well at the box office or not. Besides Dhanush and Selvaraghavan, actors Elli AvrRam, Yogi Babu, Shelly Kishore and many others will play pivotal roles in the film. Along with acting, Selvaraghavan has also directed this film. Produced by V Creations, Naane Varuvean’s cinematography has been helmed by Om Prakash. Dhilip Subbarayan and Stun Siva have directed the stunts in this Dhanush-starrer.

