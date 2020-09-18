In Response to Birthday Wish, PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on Pregnancy

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, several film and sports personalities wished him on social media. Cricketer Virat Kohli had also shared a tweet wishing the PM happy birthday. The Prime Minister has been thanking a lot of people individually for their wishes, responding to posts on the micro-blogging site. While replying to Virat, he congratulated him and his actress wife Anushka Sharma on their pregnancy.

Virat, who is expecting his first child with Anushka, had tweeted, "Wishing a very Happy birthday to our honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji." The prime minister replied, "Thank you @imVkohli! I would also like to congratulate @AnushkaSharma and you. I am sure you will be amazing parents!"

Thank you @imVkohli! I would also like to congratulate @AnushkaSharma and you. I am sure you will be amazing parents! https://t.co/6IsTEGOhAS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

PM Modi also responded to Karan Johar's tweet, in which the filmmaker had said, "Happy Birthday honorable PM @narendramodiji! It has been my good fortune to discuss love for movies and the impact of our cinema on the global footprint with you. Your graciousness, warmth & understanding has always served as a guiding light! Wishing you health and happiness!"

Of course! Your passion towards cinema is adorable. Thank you for your wishes. https://t.co/6KcZRmEWNr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

As the prime minister turned 70 on September 17, wishes poured in from across the globe for the leader's long life and good health. He is known for his interactions with Bollywood celebrities and has often met them while gracing multiple occasions related to cinema. Last year, he met the stars at the release of a special tribute video on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Several selfies had emerged from the event.