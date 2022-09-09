In Romantic Pics, Ravindar Chandrasekaran-V J Mahalakshmi Give Us Couple Goals

Tamil film producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran and actress-cum-anchor V J Mahalakshmi exchanged vows in an intimate wedding ceremony on September 1 at Tirupati. The wedding was a close-knit affair with only close friends and relatives in attendance. The newlyweds shared the happy news with the world through their respective Instagram handles.

In the pictures from their marriage ceremony, the couple looked extremely happy and congratulatory messages poured in for the duo. Now, romantic photos of the couple have surfaced on the internet, and they simply shout love.

In the viral snaps, the husband and wife can be seen posing for happy pictures. The couple seemed to be a match made in heaven.

The newlyweds can be seen giving major couple goals, their romantic photos are going viral on social media.

This is both Mahalakshmi and Ravindar’s second marriage. The duo first met on the sets of Vidiyum Varai Kaathiru, a thriller bankrolled by Chandrasekaran’s own production house, Libra Productions.

Under his home banner, Ravindar has produced many notable films, including Sutta Kadhai, Nalanum Nandiniyum, Murungaikai Chips, and Natpenna Ennennu Theriyuma.

Coming to Mahalakshmi, the actress has worked in numerous television shows and films like Uthiripookkal, Office, Oru Kai Osai, and Vani Rani.

The Parashuram actress was previously married to Anil. She divorced him due to various issues in 2019 and also has a son from her previous marriage.

