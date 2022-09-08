CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AsiaCup2022#KoffeeWithKaran#Ganeshotsav
Home » News » Movies » In Rorschach, Mammootty Shines as a ‘Shady Businessman’; Watch Trailer
1-MIN READ

In Rorschach, Mammootty Shines as a ‘Shady Businessman’; Watch Trailer

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: September 08, 2022, 16:43 IST

Kochi [Cochin], India

Additionally, in a full shot, Mammootty can be seen sitting on a sofa wearing a sackcloth face mask.

Additionally, in a full shot, Mammootty can be seen sitting on a sofa wearing a sackcloth face mask.

Rorschach is expected to arrive in cinemas later this year.

The trailer of Mammootty-starrer Rorschach is out. The makers of the upcoming psychological thriller unveiled the trailer on the eve of the actor’s 71st birthday. Rorschach is directed by Nisam Basheer, who is known for his impressive directorial debut Kettiyollaanu Ente Maalakha in 2019. Meanwhile, Sameer Abdul scripted the upcoming movie. He has written films like Omanakuttan and Iblis.

The trailer, set against an ominous BGM, showcases Sharafudheen, Grace Antony, and others, in their characters trying to figure out the mystery behind the sudden arrival of Luke Antony (played by Mammootty) in a small town.

Top showsha video

The Malayalam superstar will be seen playing a shady businessman, unknown to many and everybody living in the town has an unfavourable opinion of his strange ways of living. The movie unfolds as the town is jolted by an untimely death caused by an accident.

Additionally, in a full shot, Mammootty can be seen sitting on a sofa wearing a sackcloth face mask.

Watch it here:

With Mammootty in the lead, the film features Grace Antony, Sharafuddin, Jagadish, Kottayam Naseer, and Bindu Panicker playing key roles. Rorschach is Mammootty’s second production venture under his home banner after Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam.

The stellar actor has had three releases this year namely Puzhu, Bheeshma Parvam, and CBI 5: The Brain. For his performance in Puzhu, the veteran actor won critical acclaim while his other two performed well at the box office.

On the work front, besides Rorschach, which is expected to arrive in cinemas later this year, the actor is also waiting for the release of Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam and B Unnikrishnan’s Christopher.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:September 08, 2022, 16:42 IST
last updated:September 08, 2022, 16:43 IST