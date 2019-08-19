In Saaho New Song 'Bad Boy', Glammed-up Prabhas Asks Jacqueline Fernandez to be His 'Bad Girl'

Prabhas and Jacqueline Fernandez broke the Internet on Monday when their song Bad Boy from the upcoming movie Saaho was released. Jacqueline, who has become known for her dancing spirit offstage at award shows, has once again killed it with her scintillating moves in the song.

The song has been sung by Badshah and Neeti Mohan and composed by Badshah. Sreejo has penned the lyrics of the peppy track. Prabhas has ditched his calm and composed persona for the party number and looked ultra glamorous alongside Jacqueline.

The first single from the film Psycho Saiyaan released on July 8 is already a hit. The song, set inside a pub, has film's leading lady Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas grooving to a peppy tune. Another song, Enni Soni, was dropped last week. It's a romantic number, which has been shot in various locations in Innsbruck, Austria - on top of a mountain ledge, on a long hanging bridge and beside a lake in the outdoor shots.

Saaho also has a superlative ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others.

It's a high octane action thriller which is presented by T-Series, produced by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth. It is set to hit the theatres on August 30, 2019. Having Prabhas, an actor who enjoys pan India appeal paired with Shraddha, Saaho is one of the most anticipated films of 2019.

It's been shot in three languages, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, simultaneously.

