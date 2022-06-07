In Salman Khan Threat Case, Lawrence Bishnoi Denies Involvement; Arjun Kapoor Gives Befitting Reply to Troll

In the latest development in the Salman Khan death threat letter case, Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has denied any involvement in the threat letter sent to Salman Khan and his father, Salim Khan, Delhi Police said. Bishnoi’s name had emerged after it was reported that in 2018, Salman was under the radar of the gangster. One of Bishnoi’s aides was arrested after he threatened to kill the Tiger 3 actor in relation to the blackbuck killing case. He is also the key suspect in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case.

Film director, producer, and lyricist Vignesh Shivan is set to tie the knot with the leading lady of South Indian cinema Nayanthara – in just two days! Shivan in a press conference announced that their wedding will take place at a private resort in Mahabalipuram on Thursday, June 9. The marriage ceremony will be attended by their family members and close friends in attendance.The filmmaker officially announced the wedding details in a press conference at Taj Club House, Chennai on the morning of Tuesday, June 7, two days ahead of the festivities.

On Tuesday, BTS member Jugkook surprised fans aka ARMYs by dropping in for an impromptu VLive session and it seemed like the Golden Maknae was tipsy. The singer confessed that he had a drink and was happy but fans noticed that he was a little drunk. The singer not only indulged in some secretive TMI (too much information) but also gushed about his fellow BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung.

Doctor Strange screenwriter C. Robert Cargill revealed that he is impressed by Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR. On Monday, Cargill tweeted the poster of RRR and wrote, “Friends came over last night to initiate me into the cult of RRR (RISE ROAR REVOLT) and I’m here to report I am now fully, truly, deeply a member. This is the craziest, most sincere, weirdest blockbuster I’ve ever seen. I’m pretty sure Jess and I are watching it again this week.”

Arjun took to his Instagram Stories to reveal that his trainer received a comment regarding the actor’s fitness. The troll called Arjun a ‘rich boy’ who can ‘never get in shape’.“Man ur a lucky trainer to get a client like this a**, u keep printing money boy, this guy can never get in shape. He is a rich boy with no mentality bro,” the comment read. Arjun not only clapped back in the comments section but also wrote a long note on his Instagram Stories.

