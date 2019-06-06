In Salman Khan’s Bharat, Shah Rukh Khan is the Biggest Superstar

Salman Khan's titular role in Bharat is seen traversing through several decades in his life's onscreen journey. He goes from being a seven-year-old whose family gets separated during the Partition, to a 70-something old man in 2010. To show this time progression in life, the makers have used the reference of various historical events.

One of those historical events refer to the emergence of three 'superstars' in the early '90s – Shah Rukh Khan in the film industry, Sachin Tendulkar on the cricket field, and Dr Manmohan Singh as the finance minister of India. Referring to that period in time, Salman's voiceover says, "...Desh ko mile do naye superstar - Shah Rukh Khan and Sachin Tendulkar. Par iss sab ke beech mein asli superstar thay Finance Minister Dr Manmohan Singh..."

The voiceover was accompanied by clips from SRK's film Darr, Sachin hitting a boundary, and Manmohan Singh at the parliament. At many cinema halls, fans erupted in loud cheers as the names of the superstars were mentioned.

Many fans on Twitter lauded Salman for hailing Shah Rukh as a superstar in his own film, saying that it is a sign of true friendship. The two stars are not just contemporaries, they had started off around the same time in the industry and their stardom is often compared.

The two of the biggest stars in Bollywood share a lot of history, which involves bromance, an ugly brawl, a declaration that the two can never be friends again and an emotional reunion. Salman and SRK's worked together in Karan Arjun (1995) and later in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. SRK made a guest appearance in the Salman Khan starrer Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega (2002) and they again worked together in Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam (2002).

Later that year, Salman reportedly stormed the sets of SRK's home production, Chalte Chalte, which starred Aishwarya Rai, and the two allegedly came to a fist fight. It resulted in Aishwarya quitting the project and a cold war between Salman and SRK began. They eventually buried the hatchet at an event some years later, but references to their friendship gone sour has provided fodder for gossip columns for many years.

The two stars coming together on and off screen always makes news – be it at iftaar parties every year or making guest appearances in each other's films. Most recently, Shah Rukh did a cameo in Salman's Tubelight, while Salman returned the favour in SRK's Zero. And now, the superlative mention of Shah Rukh in Bharat has obviously made fans proud about Bhai's legendary big heart.

