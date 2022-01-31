In Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer Shaakuntalam, This Actor to Play Antagonist

After a rocking item number in Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa: The Rise, Samantha is now ready to dominate the screen with her acting. The actor will soon be seen on the silver screen in Shaakuntalam. The shooting for the film has been completed and it is now in its post-production phase. The film’s release date is expected to be announced soon. We will also be seeing glimpses of Allu Arjun’s little daughter Arha Arjun in the film. However, Shaakutalam has got a nefarious villain too.

Kabir calls Gunasekhar visionary:

Sardar Gabbar Singh and Jill actor Kabir Duhan Singh will play the villain in Gunasekhar directed Shaakuntalam.

The multilingual artist will be portraying the role of King Asura in the film. Kabir, who has done films like Saakshyam and Supreme in Telugu, has now got a chance to work with Gunasekhar.

Working under Gunasekhar’s direction is liberating for Kabir, who describes Shakunthalam as his landmark project. In an interview, Kabir has also called Gunasekhar a visionary.

Neelima Guna and Dil Raju have produced the film under the banners of Gunaa Teamworks and Dil Raju Productions, respectively. Mani Sharma composed the soundtrack for Shaakuntalam, which also has Ashok Kumar as the art director and Raju Sundaram as the choreographer.

Gunasekhar had unveiled the project in October 2020. The film’s production began in Hyderabad in February 2021. The film is based on Kalidasa’s Shakuntala, a popular Indian play. Dev Mohan is also in this film in the role of Dushyant. Before Shaakuntulam Gunashekhar has helmed films like Okkadu and Rudramadevi.

Samantha will be next seen in these films

Meanwhile, Samantha has completed shooting for Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film also has Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. She is also shooting for her Telugu film Yashoda. Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan are directing the film, which is being produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad.

Samantha will also star in her first foreign film, Arrangements of Love, directed by Philip John, who is well known for Downton Abbey. The film will be based on Timeri N Murari’s book Arrangements of Love, which was published in 2004.

