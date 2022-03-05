In Sara Ali Khan's Video for Brother Ibrahim's 21st Birthday, Mom Amrita Singh Calls Them 'Bawre Bachhe'

When Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim come together, some fun is bound to happen. The siblings have always entertained their followers on social media with their quirky antics and sense of humour. So when it is Ibrahim’s birthday, some sort of funny content was expected from them. Sara posted a video to wish her brother on his 21st birthday, and this time, it seems mom Amrita Singh has joined in on the fun, too.

The video is from one of their trips to the hills. Sara is seen sitting on a boulder in a gushing river, while Ibrahim makes weird poses in front of her. Sara looks into the video and does a namaste for the audience as her mother records them. Although Amrita is not seen in the video, she can be heard saying in the background, “Namaste darshako, aur miliye in dono bawre bachchon se, Sara aur Ibrahim."

Advertisement

Posting the video, Sara wrote, “Happiest 21st Birthday to my baby brother! Mommy is saying Namaste to my Darshaks and you both are celebrating without me today- so it’s major FOMO. I love you Iggy potter. Missing you so much today.

Always stay crazy yet sorted, silly yet bright, annoying yet supportive and basically the best."

Sara seems to be away on shoot and will not be celebrating Ibrahim’s birthday with him. The siblings are often seen taking trips together and setting sibling goals with their pictures and videos.

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh were married from 1991 till 2004. They have two kids, Sara and Ibrahim. Saif married Kareena Kapoor in October 2012, and they have two songs together - Taimur and Jeh.

Kareena too posted an Instagram story on Ibrahim’s birthday. She dropped a throwback childhood picture of Ibrahim along with Saif Ali Khan. In the picture, little Ibrahim can be seen smiling and posing as he hugs his father, who can be seen raising a toast with a glass of wine in the picture. “Sweetest most gorgeous Iggy, Happy Birthday," Kareena wrote while sharing the picture.

Read: Kareena Kapoor Sends Birthday Wishes To Her ‘Gorgeous Iggy’ With This Throwback Pic Featuring Saif Too

Aunt Saba Ali Khan also took to her social media handle dropped a picture in which little Ibrahim can be seen making a goofy face as he wears his Abba Saif’s glasses. “My Iggy Potter. Wearing Abba’s glasses….May your vision in life, stay focused bright and beautiful! All the BEST…in all you do.Happy birthday! Love you…always," she wrote.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.