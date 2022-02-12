In Series of Tweets, Ram Gopal Varma Trains Guns on Andhra CM, Tollywood Bigwigs

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is the controversy’s favourite child. The director has once again hit headlines owing to a series of tweets that came in response to some Tollywood celebrities, including Chiranjeevi, meeting with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday.

“All the HEROES went with a begging bowl and praised him like he is God, thereby proving to their fans that the OMEGA STAR is the only real POWERFUL STAR," read his first tweet.

In the following tweet, he said, “I am amazed with the honourable chief minister OMEGA STAR @ysjagan Garu, because he proved that all the SUPER MEGA stars in one line as in “HEROS are ZEROS.”

Ram Gopal Verma said that the presumed tension between the Andhra government and the Telugu film industry was sorted only because Superstar, Megastar, and Baahubali all pleaded with the Omega star for it. He said that YS Jagan granted the wishes of his devotees.

RGV feels that Jagan introduced the new policies solely to catch the attention of the key players and entice them to meet with him to discuss the state’s larger objectives and strategy. He wrote, “I became an even bigger fan of the OMEGA STAR because he so effectively made all big stars themselves acknowledge that he is right, and this he did without losing his primary objective. I think from now on the OMEGA STAR should be called the OMEGA POWER STAR. "

On February 10, Telugu film actors Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, and a few more representatives of Tollywood met with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to address cinema ticket rates and other film industry issues.

After meeting Andhra CM, Cheeranjivi said that Jagan responded positively to the film industry issues.

