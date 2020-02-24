In Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan vs Bhoot Box Office Battle, Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Emerges Clear Winner

On February 21 two films by 2019's National Award-winning actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal opened at the box office. While Ayushmann's homosexual love story cum family drama Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan made quite a lot of buzz among the audiences, Vicky's horror flick Bhoot part One: The Haunted Ship saw a tough time at the ticket window.

Now, three days after its release, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has zoomed past Bhoot at the box office and has collected almost double the amount of money as the latter.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Vicky and Bhumi Pednekar's Bhoot is struggling at the box-office. "#Bhoot struggles, doesn’t make the desired noise at ticket window... Witnesses minimal growth on Day 2 and 3... Finds limited patronage at multiplexes... Sustaining well from Mon to Thu is pivotal... Fri 5.10 cr, Sat 5.52 cr, Sun 5.74 cr. Total: ₹ 16.36 cr. #India biz," he wrote in his tweet as he shared that Bhoot has earned Rs 16.36 crore in its first weekend.

On the other hand, Ayushmann and Jitendra Kumar's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has had a good first weekend at the box-office. "#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan records healthy weekend... Good growth on Day 2, limited growth on Day 3... Metros dominate, contribute to its earnings... Important to stay strong from Mon to Thu... Fri 9.55 cr, Sat 11.08 cr, Sun 12.03 cr. Total: ₹ 32.66 cr. #India biz. #SMZS," Taran wrote on Twitter.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Bhoot have been directed by Hitesh Kewalya and Bhanu Pratap Singh respectively. While Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions has backed Aushmann's film, Bhoot has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

