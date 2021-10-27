In Sooryavanshi's New Song, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif Roll Back Romantic Clock

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are considered one of the hit and most loved pairs of Bollywood. They share good chemistry and have given several super hits. They will be seen again after a long time on the big screen in the upcoming film Sooryavanshi. Days before the film comes to theatres, the makers on Wednesday released the second song of the movie, featuring Akshay romancing Katrina. In the new love song track, ‘Mere Yaara’, their sizzling chemistry will make you fall in love with them all over again.

Watch the song here —

The song sung by Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan features Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif falling in love and spending a life together after marriage. Akshay is seen romancing Katrina in the green fields and boats on a beach. He is also seen getting down on his knee and proposing to Katrina for marriage. The song captures moments of the onscreen couple falling in love, getting married and having kids. Rashmi Virag has penned the lyrics of the song.

In the upcoming film, Akshay will be seen portraying the role of a DSP, who fights crime. Katrina will be playing the role of Akshay’s love interest in the film.

As part of the promotions and maintaining hype around the much-awaited ‘Sooryavanshi’ film, the makers had on October 21 released the Aila Re Aillaa song wherein Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh shook a leg together.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi is all set to hit the theatres on November 5. Originally, the cop drama was slated to release on March 24 last year. However, it was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is the fourth film in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. The other three films are – Singham, Singham Returns and Simmba.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.