In Special Game of Thrones Crossover, Cersei and Tyrion Are Actually Friends

Respect brings us together, and if anyone can convince @GameOfThrones's Cersei and Tyrion to get along, a familiar furry red friend might just be the one. #RespectIsComing #RespectBringsUsTogether pic.twitter.com/4i94lU6YIh — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) April 18, 2019

Imagine if this was the actual last scene of #GameOfThrones. I’d buy 10 lifetime subscriptions. https://t.co/imY3YgcZmS — Dan Murrell (@MurrellDan) April 18, 2019

Elmo needs to have a conversation with the Night King next. #whitewalkerElmo https://t.co/KpcrdciFAW — ChemCOCO (@dani_que) April 18, 2019

I never thought I'd wake up to Elmo forming peace between Cersei and Tyrion Lannister.#GOT https://t.co/Kw2luGCiqg — Roberto Skywalker #StackUp #ButWhyTho (@jehuty88) April 18, 2019

Could Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and her brother Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) actually respect each other and be friends? Well, Twitter woke up today to witness this unreal scenario in a crossover scene (Sesame Street: Respect is Coming) that was put up by Sesame Street, which is famous for combining comedy, animation and puppetry for educational purposes. Featuring Elmo, they have actually tried and inject some sense into the two famed characters and repair tensions.The video features Cersei and Tyrion seated across, each rightfully upset with the other. While being his sensible and sarcastic self, Tyrion tries to argue that he wants what is best for Westeros. Cersei, on the other hand, insists that she'd do anything but listen to him. The threat of White Walkers ignored again!After a sudden and strange crash, which diverts our attention from their routine sibling quarrel, we see Elmo appear, dressed in Lannister clothes and armour, as he says, "You two need to respect each other." Elmo goes on to add to the importance of listening out each other in order to solve problems.His wise words do make an impact on Cersei, as she carefully utters, "I can try," and they lift wine glasses to toast the occasion. See video here:Also check out some of the fan reactions here:Episode 2 of Game of Thrones Season 8 will air on Monday, April 22.