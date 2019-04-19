English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
In Special Game of Thrones Crossover, Cersei and Tyrion Are Actually Friends
Twitter woke up today to witness Cersei Lannister and her brother Tyrion calling truce, negotiated by Sesame Streets' Elmo. See here.
A still from 'Sesame Street: Respect is Coming'
Loading...
Could Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and her brother Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) actually respect each other and be friends? Well, Twitter woke up today to witness this unreal scenario in a crossover scene (Sesame Street: Respect is Coming) that was put up by Sesame Street, which is famous for combining comedy, animation and puppetry for educational purposes. Featuring Elmo, they have actually tried and inject some sense into the two famed characters and repair tensions.
The video features Cersei and Tyrion seated across, each rightfully upset with the other. While being his sensible and sarcastic self, Tyrion tries to argue that he wants what is best for Westeros. Cersei, on the other hand, insists that she'd do anything but listen to him. The threat of White Walkers ignored again!
After a sudden and strange crash, which diverts our attention from their routine sibling quarrel, we see Elmo appear, dressed in Lannister clothes and armour, as he says, "You two need to respect each other." Elmo goes on to add to the importance of listening out each other in order to solve problems.
His wise words do make an impact on Cersei, as she carefully utters, "I can try," and they lift wine glasses to toast the occasion. See video here:
Also check out some of the fan reactions here:
Episode 2 of Game of Thrones Season 8 will air on Monday, April 22.
Follow @News18Movies for more
The video features Cersei and Tyrion seated across, each rightfully upset with the other. While being his sensible and sarcastic self, Tyrion tries to argue that he wants what is best for Westeros. Cersei, on the other hand, insists that she'd do anything but listen to him. The threat of White Walkers ignored again!
After a sudden and strange crash, which diverts our attention from their routine sibling quarrel, we see Elmo appear, dressed in Lannister clothes and armour, as he says, "You two need to respect each other." Elmo goes on to add to the importance of listening out each other in order to solve problems.
His wise words do make an impact on Cersei, as she carefully utters, "I can try," and they lift wine glasses to toast the occasion. See video here:
Respect brings us together, and if anyone can convince @GameOfThrones's Cersei and Tyrion to get along, a familiar furry red friend might just be the one. #RespectIsComing #RespectBringsUsTogether pic.twitter.com/4i94lU6YIh— Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) April 18, 2019
Also check out some of the fan reactions here:
Imagine if this was the actual last scene of #GameOfThrones. I’d buy 10 lifetime subscriptions. https://t.co/imY3YgcZmS— Dan Murrell (@MurrellDan) April 18, 2019
Elmo needs to have a conversation with the Night King next. #whitewalkerElmo https://t.co/KpcrdciFAW— ChemCOCO (@dani_que) April 18, 2019
Elmo, you in danger, girl!!! https://t.co/3Q4WPqHr9y— LL McKinney (@ElleOnWords) April 18, 2019
I never thought I'd wake up to Elmo forming peace between Cersei and Tyrion Lannister.#GOT https://t.co/Kw2luGCiqg— Roberto Skywalker #StackUp #ButWhyTho (@jehuty88) April 18, 2019
Episode 2 of Game of Thrones Season 8 will air on Monday, April 22.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | MI Has Great Dressing Room Atmosphere: Jayant Yadav
- Harleen Sethi Pens Emotional Poem, Writes 'Breakups don't Break Me’
- Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif Are Painfully Philosophical in New Bharat Poster
- PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Update: Darkest Night, Spectator Mode, New Weapons And More
- Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL Press Renders Reveal Notchless Display, 3.5mm Audio Jack
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results