In Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta, Gauri to Teach Shalini a Lesson. Details Inside

The audience will soon get to see a new twist in Star Parvah’s popular Marathi show Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta. In the coming episode, Gauri will be seen teaching Shalini a lesson.

The promo shows Shalini offering a glass of milk to Gauri. Shalini has mixed poison in the milk. Gauri turns the table on Shalini and spoils her plan as she asks Shalini to drink it. Shalini refuses to drink and tries to leave the place, but Gauri forces her to drink the milk. The coming episode promises to be full of thrill as the audience may see Gauri finally take revenge for what Shalini, Mansi, and Jaydeep subjected her to.

Earlier, Gauri Shirke Patil was pushed from the top of the mountain by her husband Jaydeep after he realised that she would never be a mother. The makers then decided to rope in Gauri’s lookalike for the show. Gauri’s appearance has been changed to that of a vivacious and fearless woman. However, so many twists and turns have irked the audience, who also shared their disappointment on social media.

The plot of Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta follows the Shirke Patil family of Kolhapur, which includes patriarch Yashwant Shirke-Patil (Dada), his wife Nandini (Mai), sons Malhar and Uday, and their spouses Shalini and Devki.

Gauri, a maid, is also a member of the household, having been taken in by the family after her father gave his life to save Dadasaheb. Although Mai and Dadasaheb treat her as a daughter, she is regularly chastised and mistreated by the rest of the family.

The plot takes off when Jaydeep Shirke-Patil, the youngest son of the family, returns from London. What follows is a series of events that leads to a tumultuous marriage of Gauri and Jaydeep.

Gauri is played by Girija Prabhu, and Jaydeep is played by Mandar Jadhav. Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta is loosely based on the Bengali series Ke Apon Ke Por.

