In Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta, Gauri's New Look Leaves Audience Curious About Twist

The latest promo of the popular Star Pravah show, Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta, has a surprise for the TV audience. Shows’ female lead character Gauri will now be seen in a south Indian avatar, a glimpse of which was shared by the makers of the show in the latest promo.

Marathi mulgi Gauri will now be seen in a South Indian look, and the viewers are curious about the change. Is this some new twist?

In the last few days on the show, Gauri has been shown as being unable to conceive. And therefore, Jaideep and Gauri have decided to opt for surrogacy. Mansi was also ready to be a surrogate mother. However, now Gauri has understood Mansi’s real intentions. She has gotten false reports that Gauri cannot be a mother. She has been assisted by another vamp named Shalini.

Gauri is now fully aware of Mansi’s plans. She tried to tell Jaideep about Shalini and Mansi’s plan. However, Jaideep was not ready to listen to her and kisses Mansi’s hand in front of Gauri. So there is a huge curiosity about what’s going to happen next in the show.

So many on the internet are speculating that this might be only a dream. But regardless of whether it is Gauri’s dream or not, all these questions will be answered in the coming episodes. The audience is also wondering what Gauri’s new look has to do with this.

To throw some light on the background of the show, Jaideep and Gauri are the lead characters and the story revolves around their tumultuous journey. Jaideep and Gauri got married after a lot of obstacles and roadblocks.

