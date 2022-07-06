In Talking About His Next Thank You, Chaitanya Akkineni's Take on Bachelor Parties

Actor Chaitanya Akkineni is busy with the promotions of his upcoming venture Thank You. In one such promotional event, Chaitanya was asked some questions on a lighter note regarding bachelor parties. Chaitanya was bang on with his replies and said that people are engaged in gulping down alcohol and don’t let anyone sleep. The Bangarraju actor said that even clothes come off during such parties.

Chaitanya’s answers are being quite viral on social media. Raashii Khanna, Chaitanya’s co-actress, was too stunned after listening to such replies. She was also asked about three things that happen the most at bachelor parties. Raashii replied that she dances, drinks, and has fun.

Talking about Thank You, the film describes the life of David. Thank You was to be released previously on July 8 but then postponed to July 22. It was postponed by producer Dil Raju at the last moment. According to reports, there was no hype around the film. To create more promotional opportunities for the film, the release date was postponed to July 22.

The audience was complaining about the fact that makers were making no efforts to promote Thank You. It seems like this interview where Chaitanya has made these sensational remarks will end their grievances.

Talking about Thank You, it is directed by Vikram K. Kumar. B.V.S Ravi has penned the story for this film. Apart from Raashii and Chaitanya, Sai Sushanth Reddy and Chakravarthii are also there in this film. Malavika Nair and Avika Gor will enact pivotal characters in Thank You as well.

Prakash Raj will enact an important character. P.C. Sreeram has handled the camerawork. Two songs from this film have been released titled Maaro Maaro and Ento Enteynto. Deepu and Prudhvi Chandra have contributed to vocals in Maaro Maaro song. Jonita Gandhi has provided vocals to the other song. Both numbers were quite well received.

