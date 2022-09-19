In Tamil Producers Meet, New Rules For Elections And Guidelines For Movie Reviews

The Tamil Film Producers Association held a general committee meeting on September 18 in Chennai. The agenda was to chalk out future financial recourse and pass pending resolutions. Over 500 producers were present for the meeting.

The committee passed resolutions like asking social media platforms to present movie reviews after three days of a Tamil film’s release, forming a channel to benefit small investment films released on OTT through a trade foundation, and requesting the Tamil Nadu government to monitor tickets in theatres through a centralised server.

Along with this, an amendment was also passed where the rules of executive elections were altered. As per the amendment of the executive election, only those candidates who have been the executive at least once or twice can contest the election. Moreover, new entrants can be members of the Tamil Film Producers Association, only if they have produced two films and released them in at least 25 theatres.

After passing the amendment, the meeting of the general committee members was called off. Although this amendment was passed unanimously, members like SA Chandrasekhar, JSK Satish and RV Udayakumar, among others walked out of the venue to show their opposition against it.

Protesting members started sloganeering outside the venue and asked the committee members to quash the executive election’s rules. Protesting producers demanded an early date for the executive council elections. Later, a producer briefed the media about the amendments and asked the committee members to take down the clause, threatening them of filing a case in court.

Producer JSK Satish Kumar told the media that legal action will be taken because the resolutions were not passed democratically. The committee members then condemned the stand of protesting producers for opposing the resolutions in the public eye. Moreover, they said that the resolution was passed with a 95 percent vote, making it a democratic election.

