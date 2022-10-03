In Teaser of Om Raut’s Adipurush, Prabhas-Kriti Sanon Chemistry Steals The Show

The first teaser of Om Raut’s directorial Adipurush was shared on October 2 in Ayodhya where Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Om Raut, and producer Bhushan Kumar also unveiled the 50-feet tall poster of the film. In the film, Prabhas plays Lord Ram in the movie, Saif Ali Khan essays Lankesh, and Kriti Sanon portrays Sita’s role. The teaser begins with Lord Ram in deep meditation when demons from all directions come swirling in.

Lord Ram aims his arrows to take a few out and here we get the first glimpse at Saif’s Lankesh with ice-blue eyes, praying at a mountain. Lankesh’s 10 heads were the highlight of the teaser. There is a short glimpse of Sita and Ram as she swings in a meadow.

On the grand occasion, Kriti donned a golden shimmery and beaded embellishment lehenga while Prabhas wore a simple white kurta. Apart from the teaser of Adipurush, what stole the show was the budding chemistry between Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

The chemistry between Prabhas and Kriti Sanon drew attention online, and the fans can’t wait to watch them together on screen. We notice it, and many of their followers also label them cute. Since Kriti Sanon called Prabhas on Koffee With Karan 7, rumours about their alleged relationship have circulated in the B-Town. These rumours about Prabhas and Kriti have undoubtedly attracted the attention of fans because, except for Anushka Shetty, he has never been associated with any woman.

Adipurush will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil. Adipurush is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair under T-series and Retrophiles banners.

