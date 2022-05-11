In Telangana Intermediate Exam, A Question Related to Jr NTR’s Role in RRR

It’s been almost two months since the release of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR but the craze around it continues to linger. The country is still gripped by the ‘RRR mania’ and refuses to let go. While the craze is evident with people continuing to make reels to songs and dialogues from the movie, we are here to tell you about something unique.

Believe it or not, the movie has made its way to question papers in school. Yes, the board for Telangana Intermediate Examinations included a question related to RRR in its question paper.

The question was asked in the English language exam and revolved around the character of Komaram Bheem played by Junior NTR in the film. The question asked the candidates to assume that they were interviewing Junior NTR as a TV channel reporter after watching his performance in RRR and pen the interview as an answer based on some criteria such as the nature of the film, his relationship with the director, the script, the impact of the movie on viewers etc. The question is going viral on social media right now with fans circulating it.

10th question asked about komaram Bheem NTR.@tarak9999 Library of Acting pic.twitter.com/w7NExuyAlU— .RC (@SK_Tarock) May 10, 2022

In an examination question paper Asked about Jr ntr performance in RRR Movie….That's the impact BHEEM character created all over the Country…@tarak9999 @ssrajamouli@RRRMovie @AlwaysRamCharan #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/iJ9rqi0L1N— Vishnu (@vishnuNtr9999) May 10, 2022

Fans of the movie and especially those of Junior NTR are over the moon after the question paper came to public view and are pouring in comments saying, “This is the power of Junior NTR”.

While this involved a question related to a movie, last month a school student from West Bengal amused the nation by writing dialogue from a movie on the answer paper.

answer sheet me v pushpa raj pic.twitter.com/3RVwDwB4to— Manoj Sarkar (@manojsarkarus) April 4, 2022

The student wrote, “Pushparaj Apun Likhega Nahi", tweaking Allu Arjun’s dialogue from Pushpa: The Rise.

