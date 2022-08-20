In Tell-all Interview, Kajol Talks About Miscarriages, Marriage With Ajay Devgn and More

If we talk about power couples in Bollywood, Ajay Devgn and Kajol are right up there. The couple has been married for 23 years now and both have a dedicated fan following. However, not a lot is known about how their romance brewed and the subsequent struggles in their marriage as both the actors have been quite tight-lipped about their personal lives. But recently, Kajol made some previously unknown revelations about her marriage with Ajay.

In a recent interaction with a media portal, Kajol confessed that Ajay Devgn never asked her out, nor proposed to her and that she first detested him. However, with time, they grew closer, particularly on the sets of the 1995 movie Hulchul. Kajol revealed that they dated different people at the time. Later, they broke up with their partners and their relationship started silently.

She even admitted that her relationship with Ajay Devgn upset her father, who cut off communication with her for four days until things improved.

Because Kajol insisted on a lengthy honeymoon and they spent more than five weeks travelling, Ajay Devgn took sick. It happened when they were in Egypt and the couple had to cut short their trip and return home.

However, the most shocking revelation that she made was that she suffered two miscarriages post-marriage. The first miscarriage was during the release of Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham in 2001 and the actress recalls not celebrating the phenomenal success of the movie due to her pain. The second one was a year later and she recalls that it was a very painful phase. However, Kajol says she is now blessed to have children like Yug and Nyssa and calls them God’s blessings.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in last year’s trilingual film Tribhanga directed by Renuka Shahane and will soon be seen in Salaam Venky, directed by former actress Revathi.

