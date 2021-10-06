BTS In The Soop S2 Teaser Has Jungkook Calling it His Safe Space, Taehyung Says He Can 'Truly Heal'

The sensational South Koran boy-band BTS has taken the world by storm with their tracks and personalities. The band will be next seen in the reality show In the Soop BTS ver. Recently, a teaser from the upcoming show was dropped. In the video, we can see the seven members RM, V, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook, Park Ji-min, and Jin seen staying at a retreat in the woods. The members could also been describing how they feel about resting and bonding with their teammates.

“It feels so comfortable being here with the members," BTS member Suga said. Team leader RM could be heard saying, “A time that allows me to fully and wholeheartedly do what I wanted to do.” Singer Jimin could be then heard saying, “To me, rest means a time where both my body and mind can heal."

J-Hope then continued, “It gives me peace of mind and allows me to take a momentary breather." The youngest member of the band, Jungkook said, “It makes me feel safe." The video concluded with V saying, “People may not know this, but (this is) one of the sole places I can truly heal.

Meanwhile, BTS recently made news for collaborating with Coldplay on their latest track My Universe. They also performed the track at the Global Citizen Live concert. The track debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

