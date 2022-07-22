IN THE SOOP Friendcation: BTS' Kim Taehyung Treats Wooga Squad Fans To Unseen, Heartwarming Pics

It finally happened! The first episode of IN THE SOOP Friendcation debuted on Friday and it is making Wooga Squad feel all kinds of things. The travel variety shows revolves around BTS singer V, Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, Choi Woo-shik and Peakboy, who form the Wooga Squad, and the chats and activities they indulge in over the course of four days.

While fans are rushing to see the episode, Kim Taehyung took to Instagram and treated fans to a few never-before-seen pictures of the Wooga Squad from the In The Soop Friendcation episodes. The first picture features the members sitting together with fireworks in their hands. In the second, the Wooga Squad members are all suited up and seating in the cold outdoors.

In the third, Marvel Cinematic Universe star Park Seo-joon is seen cooking up a quick meal for his friends while Taehyung, Choi Woo-shik and Park Hyung-sik watched over him. It seems like Peakboy was behind the cameras. TaeTae ended the series by sharing a picture of his friends sleeping together. Taehyung shared the pictures and asked fans to tune into the series.

IN THE SOOP Friendcation is a spin-off of the popular series IN THE SOOP. The series is backed by the label HYBE, the agency behind BTS and TXT. In 2020, BTS sent out the first In The Soop. They spent a week together in the forest, bonding over food, music, and more. The episodes presented a closer look at each member and their bond with each other. TXT had also an In The Soop series.

IN THE SOOP: Friendcation will release episodes on a weekly basis. In India, the episodes will be made available on Disney+ Hotstar from July 22. BTS singer V, Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, Choi Woo-shik and Peakboy have been friends for years now, having celebrated numerous milestones and holidays together.

