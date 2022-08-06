In the Soop Friendcation: BTS' V Breaks Down Recalling 'Regrets', Gives Morning Kiss to Choi Woo-Shik

The third episode of In The Soop: Friendcation featuring the Wooga Squad-Park Hyung Sik, Peakboy, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik and BTS member V aired recently. As the episodes progress, we get to know more about the boys and witness the strong bond they share with each other. In the latest episode, the boys teased Woo Shik for a particular surprise kissing scene from his show Our Beloved Summer. The saga of the banter continued until they jammed on karaoke. The episode also saw the Christmas Tree singer Taehyung having an emotional moment recalling his disappointments last year.

Before calling it a night, the Wooga Squad members were having a conversation about how far they have reached and with that V had tears in his eyes. Taehyung did hide his tears initially in the dark but his friends figured it out as they put on a flashlight. The stars were amazed about the sudden outburst and were concerned about him.

First, they wanted to lighten up his mood and cracked jokes but also asked him the reason. V mentioned that he was quite disappointed last year. He said, “I have a lot of regrets over the past year,” but did not elaborate. Woo Shik consoled him and said “But that year has gone by now.” The boys shared a few words of wisdom with the BTS member. “We all experience a bad year and a bad time. Hey, the year of the horse has a lot of luck over the year of the tiger. Taehyung, get all my energy,” Woo Shik added.

[TRANS] Why Taehyung was crying .. Wooshik: Taehyung-ah, are you crying?

Tae: No..

Seojoon : Why are you suddenly crying?

Hyungsik: Taehyung-ah, what are you sad about?

Tae: Ihave lots of regrets over the past year

Wooshik: But that year has passed now

pic.twitter.com/PA0k6Mr1fQ — TTP *Wooga In the Soop Lockdown* (@thetaeprint) August 5, 2022

After the conversation, the Train To Busan actor cheered up V and ended the night by exchanging friendly ‘I love you.’ Later in the morning, the Parasite actor was the one to wake up and V gave him a peck on his cheek.

Did Kim Taehyung just gave Wooshik a morning kiss?! omg they're so adorable 😭😚 WE LOVE YOU TAEHYUNGpic.twitter.com/fw7ShjLHEb — KTH1 🐻 WOOGA FRIENDCATION (@kth1_coming) August 5, 2022

IN THE SOOP Friendcation is a spin-off of the popular series IN THE SOOP. The series is backed by the label HYBE, the agency behind BTS and TXT. In 2020, BTS sent out the first In The Soop. They spent a week together in the forest, bonding over food, music, and more. The episodes presented a closer look at each member and their bond with each other. TXT had also an In The Soop series.

