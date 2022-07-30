In The Soop Friendcation: BTS' V's Shirtless Look in Latest Episode is Too Hot for ARMYs to Handle

The second episode of In The Soop Friendcation dropped recently and one of the highlights became BTS’ Kim Taehyung aka V’s shirtless snap. For the uninitiated, IN THE SOOP Friendcation is a spin-off of the popular series IN THE SOOP and features the Wooga Squad consisting of Park Seojoon, V, Peakboy, and Park Hyung-Sik. The episode shows the squad have fun doing things including swimming. In one of those scenes, a shirtless V is seen peeking out of the swimming pool.

And this was enough to make the entire fandom go weak in the knees. Ever since, the episode released, ARMYs took to Twitter to share snaps of V and comment on how hot he is looking. One fan wrote, “taehyung so hot ” while another wrote, “#KimTaehyung can you stop being so fckn hot i have a life”

“Ahhhhhhhhhhhh this man drives me crazy, he is so killing me, how can it possible that a man is cutest and hottest both? OMG I’m dead ” wrote another ARMY sharing a collage of V’s photos.

#KimTaehyung can you stop being so fckn hot i have a life pic.twitter.com/k2wzQdvsAF — Anna (@anne_twtt) July 29, 2022

#KimTaehyung #BTSV #TAEHYUNG

Cuteness overload Hotness overload pic.twitter.com/bRodBnwoqq — ILY ❤️ TAEHYUNG (@tae_shez) July 29, 2022

He is not staring at the camera … he is staring down at my soul #KimTaehyung pic.twitter.com/QGn7pyB4Kp — Anna (@WhimsicalMaven) July 29, 2022

Meanwhile, The series is backed by the label HYBE, the agency behind BTS and TXT. In 2020, BTS sent out the first In The Soop. They spent a week together in the forest, bonding over food, music, and more. The episodes presented a closer look at each member and their bond with each other. TXT had also an In The Soop series.

IN THE SOOP: Friendcation will release episodes on a weekly basis. The OST has been sung by BTS’ V and Park Hyung-sik. In India, the episodes will be made available on Disney+ Hotstar.

