In the Soop Friendcation Teaser 3: BTS' V Has an Emotional Moment With Wooga Sqaud, Watch

With just a couple of days remaining for the release of In The SOOP Friendcation, a new teaser was released showing the members of Wooga Squad bonding with each other. Featuring BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V, Park Seo-Joon, Park Hyung-Sik, Choi Woo-Shik, and Peakboy, the series will take a closer look at their friendship and bond as they go on different adventures.

The third teaser released on Monday shows the group gathering around a table of food where they seem to have a jolly conversation. They decide what they are going to do to have fun and the members suggest fishing, camping, and ice skating. Then the teaser moves forward to show the squad ticking off these things from their list. Their activities seem to bring them closer as they reveal it was fun to share these moments with each other.

Later in the trailer, V shares that his walls are down when he is with them and it ends with all of them gathered around V, who is crying for an unknown reason.

Watch it here:

According to reports, the members will be spending a few days in an unknown location in the forest and their activities will form the crux of each episode. It is said that the spin-off will feature the Wooga Squad spending three nights and four days together.

In The Soop is backed by the label HYBE, the agency behind BTS and TXT. In 2020, BTS sent out the first In The Soop. They spent a week together in the forest, bonding over food, music, and more. The episodes presented a closer look at each member and their bond with each other. TXT had also an In The Soop series.

Meanwhile, V and his fellow BTS members RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, and Jungkook recently announced the news of their hiatus as a group to focus on their solo projects. Following that, J-Hope dropped his first solo album- Jack in the Box.

