IN THE SOOP Friendcation Teaser: BTS' V Joins Wooga Squad Members For A Fun Walk On Beach; Watch

The first teaser of IN THE SOOP Friendcation dropped on Friday and it has spread a big smile on our faces. The ‘IN THE SOOP’ spin-off features the Wooga Squad members BTS singer V, Korean actors Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik and Park Hyung-sik, and artist Peakboy. The teaser revealed that the Wooga Squad’s vacation will involve a fun trip to the beach.

The video begins with the stars walking towards the seashore. Park Hyung-sik was excited to see the sea. “Wow, it’s the sea,” he was heard in the teaser which was followed by a voiceover from one fo the members, “People are going to be fooled. These guys…They look like they must have so much fun.” The teaser ended with the group coming together for a happy selfie.

Watch IN THE SOOP Friendcation teaser below:

N THE SOOP: Friendcation gives audiences an unprecedentedly intimate look at the lives of these five celebrity friends, as they step away from “setting the night alight” for a surprise trip to unwind together with a variety of fun, leisurely activities.

Hidden away from the world, this brand-new travel reality series shows these friends taking time to enjoy nature and indulge in their favorite pastimes. Throughout the course of the four-episode series, viewers will get to see the stars decompress, enjoy personal conversations, and recharge over a well-earned break away from the pressures of day-to-day stardom.

IN THE SOOP: Friendcation will release episodes on a weekly basis. In India, the episodes will be made available on Disney+ Hotstar from July 22. The IN THE SOOP series won’t be the first time that the group comes together for the camera. Last year, the Wooga Squad came together to star in the music video of Peakboy’s song Gyopo Hairstyle. The stars had already joined Choi Woo-shik to celebrate his 10 years in the entertainment industry.

