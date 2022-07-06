In the Soop Friendcation's First Look Featuring BTS' V, Wooga Squad Drops, ARMYs Gush Over 'Baby Taehyung'

After a long wait and anticipation, the new poster of In the Soop is out featuring BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V, Park Seo-joon, Peakboy, Choi Woo-shik and Park Hyung-sik. Together, they form the popular friendship group called the Wooga Sqaud. The special spin-off of the HYBE variety show is titled In the Soop: Friendcation. It will premiere on July 22 on JTBC and Disney+.

According to reports, the members will be spending a few days in an unknown location in the forest and their activities will form the crux of each episode. It is said that the spin-off will feature the Wooga Squad spending three nights and four days together.

#IN_THE_SOOP : Friendcation Official Poster 1 ✔️Premieres July 22

➡️JTBC : 7/22(금) 밤 9시 첫 방송 (KST)

➡️Disney+ : 7/22(금) 밤 11시 공개 (KST) ✔️Cast : 박서준, 픽보이, 최우식, 박형식, 뷔

✔️New episodes on Disney+ every Friday at 11PM (KST)#인더숲 #우정여행 pic.twitter.com/EJizlIFmNC — IN THE SOOP Official (@INTHESOOP_TV) July 6, 2022

As soon as the announcement was made, ARMYs started trending it on Twitter and took to the social media platform to express their excitement. “OMG WOOGA IN THE SOOP?!” wrote one fan, while another wrote, “are we ready for the baby energy taehyung will exhibit in the soop with wooga squad”

OMG WOOGA IN THE SOOP?! — kei ⑰ (@Y00NH0L1C) July 6, 2022

are we ready for the baby energy taehyung will exhibit in the soop with wooga squad — v. (@soulmataes) July 6, 2022

can't wait to see taehyung doing his tata mic face every two minute during in the soop that’s my free therapy — lau⁷ (@jvnggkuk) July 6, 2022

HE LOOKS SO CUDDLY I CAN'T WAIT pic.twitter.com/zdsshU4e00 — Shru⁷ (@bangtinyboyys) July 6, 2022

we’ll be getting baby taehyung content — selene⁷ | STREAM MORE (@bomdalinzy) July 6, 2022

In The Soop is backed by the label HYBE, the agency behind BTS and TXT. In 2020, BTS sent out the first In The Soop. They spent a week together in the forest, bonding over food, music, and more. The episodes presented a closer look at each member and their bond with each other. TXT had also an In The Soop series.

Meanwhile, V and his fellow BTS members RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope and Jungkook recently announced the news of their hiatus as a group to focus on their solo projects. Following that, J-Hope announced the launch of his first solo album- Jack in the Box. The rapper has already released the first track from the album, More and the album will release on July 15.

On the other hand, Jungkook, too, released a song in collaboration with Charlie Puth.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.