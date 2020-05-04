In This Mom vs Son Pic, Baby Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Look Absolutely Adorable

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur is the internet's favourite child and fans love to see him goofing around with his parents every now and then. Now, a picture of the star-kid has been shared by Kareena's fan club on social media. In the side-by-side pic, Taimur's photo is posted alongside baby Kareena's candid picture from her childhood and they look absolutely adorable, to say the least.

Taimur's pic is a close up of his recent haircut session with dad Saif, whereas Kareena's picture appears to be taken from an old album.

This is not the first time that fans have compared Taimur's pic to his parents and pointed out how the toddler's looks resemble both Saif and Kareena. Seeing Kareena and Taimur's baby pics together, it can be ascertained that they indeed are an endearing mother-son duo.

Take a look at the picture.

Meanwhile, Kareena has been frequently treating her fans with new pictures of Taimur. From his gardening lesson with Saif to his painting session and haircut, the actress makes sure her fans know what the toddler is doing during the quarantine period.

Saif, in a recent interview pointed out that he is glad that he is getting to spend his quarantine days with his three-year-old son.

Revealing further about how Taimur is handling the lockdown, Saif said, "He's just happy to have his parents around and that gives us a lot of positivity. We paint and spend time with each other as a family, and that's, like I said, a silver lining in this lockdown."

