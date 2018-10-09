GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
In this Old Interview, Salman Khan Says Aishwarya Rai wouldn’t have Survived If He had Hit Her

In the midst of the #MeToo wave, an old video of Salman Khan has surfaced in which he is talking about hitting Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

News18.com

Updated:October 9, 2018, 12:17 PM IST
The #MeToo Movement has finally hit Bollywood. From Tanushree Dutta to Kangana Ranaut, a number of celebrities have come out accusing big names in the industry.

In the midst of the #MeToo wave, an old video of Salman Khan has surfaced in which he is talking about hitting Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, his then girlfriend. It has gone viral now.

In the video, a journalist questions him if he had hit a woman probably hinting at Aishwarya Rai. To his reply, Salman says, "Yeah, now that woman has said that I have. I mean there was a journalist Prabhu Chawla who asked me this long time ago, so I just banged the table and he got startled, the table really broke."

He further added, "I mean, if I hit somebody, it's obviously a fight, I am going to be angry. I am going to whack and give it my best shot. I don't think she would've survived it."

You can watch the video here:




In an earlier interview with Times of India, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan accused Salman of cheating on her and misbehaving with her. Talking of the physical abuse she said, "After we broke up, he (Salman) would call me and talk rubbish. There were times when Salman got physical with me, luckily without leaving any marks. And, I would go to work as if nothing had happened."

Aishwarya and Salman are said to fall in love while shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999. It was after 2 years, things started getting rough and the two finally called it off in March 2002. Later, Aishwarya accused Salman of violent behaviour.

The #MeToo movement became strong in India after Tanushree Dutta's allegations of sexual harassment on Nana Patekar and Ganesh Acharya. Recently, names like Vikas Bahl, Tanmay Bhatt, Gursimran Khamba, Utsav Chakraborty and Alok Nath have come up publically for sexual harassment and not acting on complaints against alleged assaulters.
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

