In This Throwback Video Act, Sara Ali Khan Is Crying Inconsolably

Sara Ali Khan’s acting career is on an upward trajectory and she has accumulated a considerable fan base in a short span of time. The 24-year-old actress started a lockdown edition video series titled Namaste Darshako on Instagram, wherein she posts a compilation of videos featuring herself.

There have been many throwback videos of the Love Aaj Kal actress that have gone viral on the internet. In one of the recent videos, Sara can be seen trying to cry inconsolably, while her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan can be seen sobbing as well. The clip suggests that Sara is enacting a death scene.

The video was shot by Sara’s mother Amrita Singh. Dressed in casual pyjamas with a T-shirt, Sara is probably in her teens during the filming of the video.



Sara and Ibrahim often feature together on videos. Recently, another video of the siblings doing workout together was doing the rounds on social media.

Imitiaz Ali’s directorial Love Aaj Kal was Sara’s latest work before the coronavirus lockdown. Her movie Coolie No. 1 was scheduled for May 2020 release. However, the lockdown has resulted in a postponement for the David Dhawan-project.

Sara will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Coolie No. 1 which is a remake of the 1995-movie of the same name. The earlier film was also directed by David Dhawan and starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

