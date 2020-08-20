In This Throwback Video, Deepika Padukone Reveals Why She Married Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh always leave fans in awe with their endearing chemistry. Now, a video of Deepika has surfaced where she can be seen praising her beloved husband for always supporting her.

Talking about Ranveer, she said, "Ranveer is equally supportive, that’s why I married him. He respects my success, he respects the money I make."

Deepika further added that seven years ago, when she was the bigger star than him, Ranveer used to be very comfortable with the fact that she earns more than him and she's more successful than him. Deepika called this quality of Ranveer “unique” and said she would love to see more of this quality in men today.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Bollywood (@bigbollywoodpage) on Aug 14, 2020 at 9:29pm PDT

Deepika will next be seen opposite Ranveer in sports drama ‘83. The Kabir Khan directorial is based on India’s World Cup victory in 1983. Ranveer will don the character of then team India captain Kapil Dev. Deepika will play the role of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi.

Deepika will also be seen in director Nag Ashwin's sci-film. The project also stars South superstar Prabhas.

Sharing his excitement and speaking about the project to IANS, Ashwin said "I'm very excited to see Deepika play this character. It is something no mainstream lead has done before and will be quite a surprise for everyone. The pairing of Deepika and Prabhas will be one of the main highlights of the film and the story between them, I believe will be something audiences will carry in their hearts for years to come".