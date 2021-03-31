Anushka Sharma, who welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband Virat Kohli in January this year, decided to take a break from films after Aanand L Rai’s Zero, as she had been working back-to-back. Anushka Sharma has not yet announced her next film after Zero.

The actress is currently busy taking care of her child and looking after her production house, which has bankrolled a bunch of critically-acclaimed projects during the lockdown including Bulbbul and Paatal Lok. Now, an old clip of the actress from the popular talk show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal has gone viral. In the video, Simi Grewal asks Anushka if she wants to get married.

“I want to be married," says Anushka. “I want to have kids. And, when I’m married I probably don’t want to be working," the actress adds.

Opening up about why she chose to take a break from films, Anushka earlier told Grazia magazine in an interview, “I was on autopilot, and it got exhausting. There was a period when I was shooting two films simultaneously. I made choices that weren’t necessarily healthy. I needed to try other things, things that didn’t fit into the schedule that I had found myself getting accustomed to for such a long time.”

Anushka had featured in two films in 2018- Sui Dhaaga with Varun Dhawan and Zero with Shah Rukh Khan. The actor has one production in the pipeline. Her production company Clean Slate Films will release a new Netflix series, titled Mai.

Even though Anushka hasn’t yet made any official announcement regarding her comeback, there are rumours that she will resume work by the end of April.