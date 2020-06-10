In Throwback Clip, Kareena Kapoor Khan Says 'I Get Very Jealous If A Pretty Girl Talks To Saif'

Kareena Kapoor Khan had once confessed to being possessive for husband Saif Ali Khan. In a throwback interview, which has been doing rounds on the internet, Kareena and Saif made an appearance on a show to promote their film Kurbaan.

The interviewer had asked them, ‘Who is more possessive in the two of you?’ To which, Kareena first gave a humorous look, trying to indicate towards Saif as the possessive one.

However, Saif revealed that the two were equally possessive for each other. The actress then said she would get "jealous if a nice pretty girl talks to Saif." Watch the interview clip here:







Recently, the couple was seen making the most of their lockdown period. They were seen taking a leisure walk at Mumbai's Marine Drive with their little one Taimur. However, the couple was brutally trolled on social media for strolling on the streets without masks and ignoring safety measures during the pandemic. In a short clip, the police was also seen asking the couple not to bring small kids outside.

